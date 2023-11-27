Rudy Gobert skies for the big oop

NY Daily News

NEW YORK — If it were up to Kevin Durant, he would’ve left the Nets sooner. The superstar said as much Saturday, telling reporters that Brooklyn “refused to get rid of me” months before it traded him to the Suns in February. “I tried, but time ran out,” Durant, who is back in New York to face the Knicks with Phoenix, said at Suns practice. “I wasn’t going to miss no games because of this whole ...