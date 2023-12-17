Rudy Gobert goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Rudy Gobert goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 12/16/2023
Rudy Gobert goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 12/16/2023
Stephen A. Smith is clarifying his comments about Warriors star Steph Curry after coach Steve Kerr defended the star against "disgusting" claims.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after breaking his hip in a fall, according to his longtime business partner.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
Tiger and his son Charlie will compete against Justin Thomas and his father on Saturday morning in Orlando
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
The golf pro is taking part in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club this weekend
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “They might fine me.”
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
EDMONTON — Usually a team that outshoots its opponent by 33 shots comes out on top, but that was not the case in Edmonton on Thursday. Steven Stamkos scored four goals for the first time in his storied career and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 53 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to douse the red-hot Oilers with a 7-4 victory. Tyler Motte, Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning (14-12-5), who have won four of their last six outings. Edmonton (13-13-1) led 57-24 on
NFL fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their football fix in Week 15. There will be three NFL games played Saturday.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter was acquired by the Atlanta Braves along with left-hander Ray Kerr and cash from the San Diego Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022 when took advantage of the right-field short porch and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs. He played for the Yankees from May 26 to Aug. 8, when he broke his left foot with a foul ball. He retur
PHOENIX (AP) — Once the initial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani's record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. Had the Dodgers invented some kind of contract voodoo new to Major League Baseball? Not really. But it appears to be a team-friendly deal that also has benefits for Ohtani as the Japanese
Paris St-Germain are keen on Man Utd's Casemiro, Mohamed Salah set for Liverpool stay in January, Villarreal want Arsenal's Cedric, plus more.