Rudy Gobert goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 01/09/2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was initially upset at Kevin Durant’s comments about him after he was suspended for slapping Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic last month. But Green’s frustration subsided when he said on his podcast Monday that he saw the comments “through the right mindset, through the right lens” and decided not to take offense. For his part, Durant said he didn't mean any “ill will” toward Green, his former teammate on the Warriors. “I’m glad he’
Ja Morant's season is over, with the Memphis Grizzlies announcing Monday night that their star guard needs surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder. Morant got hurt in practice on Saturday, the Grizzlies said. He was in a sling for the Grizzlies' game against Phoenix on Sunday, and then the news came a day later about how serious the issue us. “Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear,” the Grizzlies said. Morant missed the
Zoe Ireland-Meklensek, 13, and her friend Emma Bassermann, 14, were catching their last wave of the day on a Barbados beach last Wednesday when they heard something in the distance."I overheard a faint call for help," said Zoe.Both teens are strong swimmers from Montreal, and what happened next earned them recognition as a pair of heroes. That faint call for help was from a woman who was drowning. "So I went to her," Zoe said.The woman was struggling in the current. She told the teen that her hu
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — RJ Barrett took some of the talking points from film study and applied them as he continues to adjust and find his way in a new system. Barrett scored a season-high 37 points in his fourth game since being traded to his hometown Toronto team, leading the Raptors past the Golden State Warriors 133-118 on Sunday night. “I'm trying to play the right way and help my teammates,” Barrett said. “A lot of learning going on. I'm still learning the defensive system, trying to get bett
Just as he is with a golf club in hand, when a microphone is close by Rory McIlroy does not take wild lunges or indulge in hit and hope. As he is on the fairway, McIlroy is with the media – natural but knowledgeable; ebullient, but informed.
With no teams registered for playdowns and the only active curling club in the territory already closed for the season, the Nunavut Curling Association has withdrawn from the Canadian women's curling championship. Curling Canada made it official Monday with a news release that also confirmed the 18-team field at the Feb. 16-25 competition would remain intact with the addition of an extra wild-card entry. "Obviously we would like to be a part of the Scotties every year but it just didn't work out
It's every little minor-hockey kid's dream — and 21-year-old Lukas Cormier is living it.On the weekend, the Sainte-Marie-de-Kent player made his NHL debut, which resulted in a 5-2 win with an assist by Cormier."I've been kind of dreaming of that day to play my first NHL game ... since I first put on skates, probably like two or three years old," said Cormier, who debuted with the Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 Stanley Cup winners, on Saturday.Cormier plays professionally with the American Hockey
Tiger Woods has gone from “Hello, world,” to saying goodbye to Nike. Woods ended months of speculation by making it official Monday that the partnership between golf's biggest star and the powerful Swoosh brand is ending after 27 years, a move that raises questions about the future of both in the sport. Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought them together when he turned pro. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partner
He split his first NFL season between two teams and didn't play a down but Scott Milanovich still considers Canadian Nathan Rourke's stint south of the border a success. Rourke, 25, dressed with both Jacksonville and New England this year after being named the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 while with the B.C. Lions. The 25-year-old Victoria native initially signed with the Jaguars and after starting the year on the practice roster twice gained promotion to the active roster before being cla
