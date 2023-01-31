Rudy Gobert with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 01/30/2023
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 01/30/2023
EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks through the 1960s before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972 before a brief return to the NHL in 1979. Here are some reactions to Hull's death from the world of sports: --- "He helped grow the league to where it is today, and bringing in those four teams from the World Hockey (Association) in 1979 and the continued expansion after that," said curren
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie
The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left
VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and nine rebounds after a fast start for the Wizards, who had last won here on Dec. 11, 1999. Washington has won six straight for its longest winning streak since a six-game run in 2015. Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Jeremy Sochan added 17 and Zach Collins h
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.
CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and
Mike Chiasson was in the stands at Fenway Park for the NHL's Winter Classic in Boston earlier this year when the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry, was injured in the first period and had to exit the game. For Chiasson, who is originally from Cole Harbour, N.S., he knew what it meant. "I handed my daughter to my wife and said, 'I gotta go,' and left her," said Chiasson, 37. Chiasson is the emergency backup goalie, or EBUG, for the Penguins. With the injury to Jarry, it m
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly's first goal of the season stood up as the winner for Toronto in the Maple Leafs' 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Michael Bunting, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (31-12-8). Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start — and seventh consecutive appearance. Nicklas Backstrom replied for Washington (26-20-6). Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 20 sho
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a
TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San