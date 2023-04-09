Rudy Gobert with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

Associated Press

Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on Sunday in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed. Malachi Flynn added a season-high 20 points for the ninth-seeded Raptors in a tuneup for the play-in tournament. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points, Jae Crowder added 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who clinched the NBA’s best record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last Wednesday.