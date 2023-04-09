Rudy Gobert with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/09/2023
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/09/2023
Sunday might not have felt like a traditional powder day, but hundreds took advantage of one final run at Mount Sunapee before the temperatures warm up.
Actor first announced that she was pulling out of the film in 2017
The Dirrty singer did not hold back during a recent podcast appearance as she championed "sex positivity".
What a collapse for Dallas.
The Raptors' opponent for the first game of the play-in tournament is set. Here's what you need to know.
The Lakers will enter the playoffs with two new backcourt depth options.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey announced postgame he is leaving the bench and joining the Detroit's front office under general manager Troy Weaver.
Klay Thompson led the way with 17 points and Jordan Poole added 12 as the Warriors got off to a torrid start vs. Portland.
The Warriors are scraping into the playoffs, but Klay Thompson believes the defending champions can still be the team to beat.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape.
HoopsHype re-drafts the weak 2006 NBA Draft class, a difficult exercise considering its lack of top-end players besides LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on Sunday in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed. Malachi Flynn added a season-high 20 points for the ninth-seeded Raptors in a tuneup for the play-in tournament. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points, Jae Crowder added 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who clinched the NBA’s best record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last Wednesday.
Tensions were high across the league on Sunday afternoon.
Curry and Thompson were at their sharpshooting best against the Kings, combining to hit over half of their three-point attempts.
LeBron James makes eight three-pointers in season-ending win for Lakers, who earn seventh seed for the play-in tournament vs. Minnesota on Tuesday.
With the regular season nearly complete, we have seen enough from each player to evaluate them and their upcoming free-agency situation. We decided to look at some of the best upcoming free agents and check their stock, see what their next contract ...
Despite Cam Thomas' 46 points (16-29 FG) and six 3PM, the Nets fall to the 76ers, 134-105. Mac McClung (career-high 20 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and Shake Milton (20 points, eight assists) combined for 40 points for the 76ers in the victory. The 76ers finish the season at 54-28, while the Nets finish 45-37.
Gregg Popovich talked about the need for common sense gun control laws in the United States for almost nine minutes on Sunday afternoon.
The third-year player is coming into his own with a 99th percentile matchup difficulty ranking, meaning he spends the most time of any defender guarding the NBA’s most difficult opponents.
D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley combine for 67 points and 10 assists Friday to lead the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Suns.