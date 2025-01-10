Rudy Gobert with the big dunk

Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine reveal this week’s Big Number and evaluate if the Sacramento Kings are better off without De’Aaron Fox on the court and, if so, should they trade him before the deadline?
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
The proposal would grant the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC rights to manage postseason championships, such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
For decades, Notre Dame was told being an independent was a disadvantage. Now, some are saying the opposite is true.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Coby White doesn't dunk much. But when he does, he makes it count.
Brady will have to deal with a conflict of interest while calling games this postseason.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Kelce's touchdown catch moved him ahead of Gonzalez for the franchise record.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most importantly: Which arms, including Sasaki, are still available?