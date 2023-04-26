Rudy Gobert with an alley oop vs the Denver Nuggets
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an alley oop vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/25/2023
Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an alley oop vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/25/2023
The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
At 38, LeBron James is aging like a bottle of fine wine, helping propel the Lakers to a 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies in their NBA playoff series.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Here’s what we know about De’Aaron Fox’s injury and the possibility of him returning during the Kings’ playoff series against the Warriors.
On the latest Hustle Play, Chris Boucher explains why he thinks players off the Raptors bench should have received more playing time throughout the season. He also weighs in on Masai Ujiri saying he disliked watching the Raptors. Full episode will be posted on Wednesday.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray expressed remorse Tuesday for the one-game suspension he received for bumping and verbally abusing an official — a suspension that'll happen Tuesday night, when his team could be eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Murray said at the team’s morning shootaround that he regretted not being available for Game 5 in Boston. Atlanta trails the Celtics 3-1 in their first-round series.
When LeBron James got back to the Los Angeles locker room after Game 4, his fellow Lakers greeted him with a symphony of bleats. James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The 38-year-old James also grabbed a career playoff-high 20 rebounds for the first 20-20 game of his 20-year career.
The Nuggets advance to play either the Suns or Clippers.
The Lakers are now just one win away from upsetting the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Saturday's game for hitting Los Angeles Lakers star James in the groin, following days of trash talk
The MVP favorite missed Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round series.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a surprise moment on the jumbotron at the Lakers game and the video is so cute!
Banchero went from No. 1 pick to Rookie of the Year.
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft. And nobody caught him. Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season. The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He
Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare public appearance at yesterday’s Los Angeles Lakers game, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d think they were newlyweds.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all giggles and laughs as they enjoyed a cozy night out at the Crypto.com Arena, where they watched the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff game. And fortunately, everyone in the crowd got an up-close look at the happy couple when they were shown on the jumbotron. NBA’s official
The LA Lakers need just one more win to progress in the playoffs after another fine showing from LeBron James.
Heat guard Victor Oladipo is expected to undergo his third major knee surgery in just more than four years this week. But Oladipo plans to continue his NBA playing career.
Jimmy Butler put together an all-time great performance that will be remembered for a long time. Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 win over the Bucks to take a 3-1 series lead.
The Sussexes appeared loved up and unbothered amid all the ongoing royal drama.