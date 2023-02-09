Rudy Gay with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Fox News host is livid over the number of Black women being appointed to the overwhelmingly white and male federal judiciary.
New Zealand police said Wednesday they found more than 3 tons of cocaine floating in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean after it was dropped there by an international drug-smuggling syndicate. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the cocaine had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales before it was intercepted by a navy ship, which was deployed to the area last week. The ship then made the six-day trip back to New Zealand, where the drugs were being documented and destroyed.
Samson Price, 48, attacked an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with his son's drowning in Wigan.
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are all swapping point guards.
The Nets' relationship with Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't thriving.
Durham Regional Police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home on the weekend, and say the woman was pregnant. The pair have been identified as Aram Kamel, 28, and Rafad Alzubaidy, 26, who was expecting a child. Kamel formerly went by the name of Aram Al- Kamisi. In a news release on Tuesday, police said homicide detectives are investigating. "There is no suspect information currently available; however, at this time this appears to be an isolated incide
The 17-year-old girl’s body was found in an Indiana lake in 1975.
The bodies of three missing men, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were discovered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building.
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
The couple have paused their gender transition to have a baby together.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Shaquille O'Neal he was on his side despite concerns the former Lakers captain never gave O'Neal advice during his career.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
A woman going by the pseudonym Sophie told the BBC Andrew Tate is a "narcissist" lacking in "any kind of empathy."
Prosecutors believe 14-year-old charged in four murders was proving himself as a hired killer
Teachers who suspected boy brought gun to school warned school administration, legal notice says
Baldwin's lawyers argue that the prosecutor cannot serve as both a state lawmaker and a prosecutor simultaneously.
The Missouri Department of Corrections said Leonard “Raheem” Taylor previously did not want a spiritual advisor at his execution, and that his recent request for one came too late.
A trapped little girl shielding her sibling’s head from a slab of concrete. A teenage boy recording himself under the rubble on TikTok, wondering if he will survive. A stunned father huddled on the ruins of his home, holding the hand of his dead 15-year-old daughter who remains entombed in her bedroom.
Former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts and his team framed people for crimes they didn't commit. Now victims want them held accountable.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.