RSV vaccine receives FDA approval for first time
Older adults are especially at high risk of developing a severe infection, so I’m very excited about this new single-shot vaccine.
Freyja Hanstein was diagnosed with a brain tumor 10 months after her husband died of cancer at the age of 27.
Turns out getting frisky first thing can have a positive impact on your health and wellbeing.
Jaci Statton, 25, was sick and bleeding from her partial molar pregnancy but Oklahoma abortion bans prevented doctors from performing a procedure to remove harmful, pre-cancerous tissue
The latest on the health of the Oscar-winning star, who was hospitalized on April 11.
A study quantifies how much vaccine protection drops over time and makes a case for boosters.
In the early days of the pandemic a patient arrived in hospital with the classic signs of Covid – shortness of breath, a cough and loss of sense of smell. But the 54 year old had other unexpected symptoms – he was hyperglycaemic and tested positive for diabetic ketoacidsosis, a potentially life threatening complication of diabetes where the body cannot produce enough insulin and starts to use fat for energy rather than sugar.
When I was told, after a PET scan three years ago, that “lesions” had been spotted on my spleen, I remember thinking, “what exactly is a spleen? Where is it? And what’s the point of it?” I had pretty much only heard of it in relation to “venting one’s spleen”.
The famously fit actor shared his thoughts on celebrities taking the diabetes drug to trim down.
“I never thought it could be linked to such a horrible disease,” said Bailey McBreen
White bread is a staple food for many people around the world. It is a cheap and convenient source of carbohydrates, and it can be used for a variety of meals, from sandwiches to toast.
Republicans evaded the traditional legislative process, introducing a 12-week abortion ban and holding a vote less than 24 hours later.
A sandwich on the go. A salad at your desk. Leftovers polished off straight from the fridge. If you think of a healthy diet, fruit, vegetables and wholegrains probably come to mind. But how much time you spend eating is arguably just as important as what’s on your plate.
Vancouver police officers have arrested a man a day after he began operating an illicit drug dispensary in the Downtown Eastside. According to a police statement, the 51-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking after he started selling cocaine, crack, methamphetamine and heroin out of a mobile trailer parked near the intersection of Main and Cordova streets. The VPD said it could not name the individual as no charges have been laid. Wednesday, CBC News spoke with Jerry Martin about th
The best ever drug for Alzheimer's disease has been found to slow decline by a third, in a breakthrough that ushers in a new era of treatment for dementia.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — At a time when Republican-led states are restricting or banning abortion and limiting gender-affirming care, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed measures into law on Wednesday to protect abortion rights and expand Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming treatment in the heavily Democratic state. Maryland voters will decide a constitutional amendment next year to enshrine abortion protections in the Maryland Constitution. While the right to abortion already is protected in the sta
Atlanta Police Department release multiple images of gunman from inside medical building
The bill would give fetuses the same rights as human beings, which would allow for criminal charges to be filed against anyone who gets an abortion, helps someone get an abortion or provides abortion care.
Eating more plants, exercising daily, and practicing deep breathing are ways to help your gut with more science-backing than taking supplements.
The biotech company said the drug candidate, Elahere, also significantly prolonged the time that a patient lives without the cancer worsening, when compared with chemotherapy. The U.S. FDA had earlier given accelerated approval for Elahere, based on data from a single-arm trial in patients who had received at least one prior line of therapy that includes Swiss-based Roche Holding AG's Avastin. The data was a "home run" for ImmunoGen and should remove any doubts that Elahere will get confirmatory approval by the FDA, Truist Securities analyst Asthika Goonewardene said in note to clients.
One resident said it was "one of the fastest cleanups" they've ever seen.