RSV vaccine receives FDA approval for first time

Vancouver police officers have arrested a man a day after he began operating an illicit drug dispensary in the Downtown Eastside. According to a police statement, the 51-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking after he started selling cocaine, crack, methamphetamine and heroin out of a mobile trailer parked near the intersection of Main and Cordova streets. The VPD said it could not name the individual as no charges have been laid. Wednesday, CBC News spoke with Jerry Martin about th