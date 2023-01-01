RSPCA reveals most outlandish rescues of 2022

The RSPCA has released highlights of its most remarkable rescues of 2022. These included a sheep whose head was trapped in a fence in Worcestershire, an exotic sugar glider that landed in a man's flat in London, a sheep stuck in mud in North Yorkshire, and a fox that invaded a family's house in London. Other notable rescues included a sheep on a cliff in Wales, and a dog that had fallen into a manhole cover in Hampshire. The charity released the videos as it appealed for funds for its staff, who are often called out to rescue stricken animals across the country.

