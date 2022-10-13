Royce O'Neale with a last basket of the period vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Associated Press

The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said the league isn't planning to make any rule changes amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5. The league's Competition Committee — comprised of six team owners/executives and four head coaches — makes most of the recommendations for rule changes.