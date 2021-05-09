Royce O'Neale with an assist vs the Houston Rockets
The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.
The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.
Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.
Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.
Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.
Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.
Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.
Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.
Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.
Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.
LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith got his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points (80) in the NHL. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs. Fleury, fresh off a victory that gave sole possession of third place on the career wins list, has won eight straight games — none of which he has allowed more than two goals in. Colton Parayko scored St. Louis’ lone goal. Rookie Ville Husso, making just his 16th career start and third against the Golden Knights, made 25 saves. For the second straight night against the Blues, it was Smith opening the scoring with a close-range shot at the doorstep to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, former Blue Alex Pietrangelo picked off a pass and led a rush into the offensive zone, then delayed just long enough before feeding a gem to Stephenson for a one-timer past St. Louis’ rookie netminder. The Blues struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm, as they didn’t get their first shot on goal until 16 minutes in and were outshot 10-3 in the first period. The three shots on goal tied for the fewest allowed by the Golden Knights in one period this season. Nothing changed in the second as the Blues managed just four shots. Fortunately for them, their final attempt came when Parayko stripped Shea Theodore with a nifty stick lift behind the net and beat Fleury with a backhand past his blocker to breathe life into St. Louis just before the end of the period. Smith got his second goal of the game on a power play in the third period, when he chipped home his own rebound, and notched his third with an empty netter with 48 seconds left in the game. UP NEXT St. Louis: Visits Los Angeles on Monday night. Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Monday night. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson kicked off play in the curling bubble with a bang. She's leaving it with a whimper. Her Manitoba-based team was eliminated from the world women's curling championship on Saturday after dropping an 8-3 decision to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg. The qualification game loss capped a mediocre week from the Canadians, who barely made the six-team playoff cut before having their medal hopes dashed. "We left it all out there," said Canada third Val Sweeting. "We fought hard. It wasn't the game that we wanted. We just kept trying to make shots and figure it out but it just wasn't our morning." Sweden did not let Canada generate much offence, regularly forcing the Einarson side to settle for singles. The reigning Olympic champions were in top form, setting the early tone by making their deuces and keeping the Canadians in check. Hasselborg drew for a pair in the seventh end to make it a four-point game. Her brilliant runback double-takeout in the eighth led to a steal and Canada conceded. "I had a really good feeling going into the game," Einarson said. "We just got behind the eight ball a little early and just needed something to bail ourselves out. "We just weren't as sharp as we have been." It was the first time that Canada has been held off the podium at both the women's and men's world championships in the same season. Canada did not make it to the semifinals in either event. Brendan Bottcher's Alberta-based team was also eliminated in the qualification game at last month's world men's playdowns. "This is our very first time on the world stage and we became a tight-knit family in here," Einarson said, her voice cracking at times. "We'll just grow from it and learn from this experience. I'm so excited to see what's next for us." All four members of the Hasselborg team threw at least 91 per cent. "The girls played really, really well today and they judged weight perfectly," Hasselborg said. "We communicated well, so really a solid game. We had lots of fun so it was really amazing." American Tabitha Peterson drew the button for an 8-7 victory over Denmark's Madeleine Dupont in the other qualification game. The U.S. then lost 7-3 to top-seeded Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in Saturday's first semifinal. Sweden went on to lose 8-7 to Russia's Alina Kovaleva in the evening semifinal later Saturday. Medal games were scheduled for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, with the U.S. taking on Sweden for bronze while Switzerland battled Russia in the gold-medal game. Hasselborg made a hit for a deuce in the third end and kept the pressure on when Canada had hammer. Einarson simply couldn't put ends together the way she wanted and had difficulty seizing control. "We struggled a bit early and then they just ran away and made everything after that," Sweeting said. The Canadian side, which includes second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur, struggled mightily over the first half of round-robin play. They dropped five of their first six games before getting back on track and taking the final playoff spot at 7-6. Meilleur had the low percentage Saturday at 72 per cent. Her teammates threw in the low 80s. Einarson won the Canadian women's team title for a second straight year last February in the first of seven competitions in the curling bubble at Canada Olympic Park. The skip also won a Canadian mixed doubles title with Brad Gushue and guided her four-player team to a Grand Slam title last month. "We've had a lot of great success here and we can't be disappointed," Einarson said. "We fought extremely hard. A lot of teams might not come back from 1-and-5 but we never quit. I'm so very proud of my teammates." Sweden earned the third seed with a 10-3 round-robin record. The top six teams in the 14-team field also earned Olympic berths for their countries at the 2022 Beijing Games. South Korea, Scotland, Germany and Japan were some of the notable teams that didn't make the cut and will have to try again at a last-chance Olympic qualifier in December. Television and streaming coverage was shut down for five days of round-robin play after seven members of the event's broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19. Coverage resumed Friday after a modified broadcast plan proposal was approved by Alberta Health. Tirinzoni won the 2019 women's world championship in Silkeborg, Denmark. The 2020 competition in Prince George, B.C., was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the pandemic. Canada's last podium appearance at this event came in 2018 at North Bay, Ont., when Jennifer Jones beat Hasselborg in the final. Einarson and Gushue will represent Canada at the May 17-23 world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Georges Niang tied a career high with 24 points and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 124-116 on Saturday night to reach 50 victories. Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 — his seventh straight 20-point performance — for the Jazz. The Jazz finished 5-0 on their homestand despite missing All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley again. Niang took advantage of some post-ups in the paint and was a sharpshooter from beyond the arc. Starting just his eighth game, Niang scored 10 points in the third quarter and his 3-pointer with 2:50 left in the period gave Utah its largest lead, 96-75. The usually mild-mannered Niang was so fired up, he drew a technical for taunting after draining a 3 that tied his career high of 24 early in the final period. He was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz. The Rockets have lost five straight and 20 of their past 23 games. Khyri Thomas and KJ Martin each had career highs of 27 for Houston. Thomas has scored 47 in two games with the Rockets, and Martin marked his third straight 20-point game and fourth of his career. Both teams were playing the second part of back-to-back, which led to some sloppy play. The Jazz improved to 12-2 on zero days rest. The undermanned Rockets were forced to roll out a starting lineup with Martin at 6-foot-7 as the tallest player to face the 7-foot-1 Gobert. Danuel House Jr. and D.J. Augustin moved off the injury report and onto the court for first time in weeks to give Houston eight available players. TIP-INS Rockets: Injury list was voluminous: Avery Bradley (personal), Sterling Brown (knee), Danté Exum (calf), Eric Gordon (groin); David Nwaba (wrist), Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr (ankle), John Wall (hamstring); D.J. Wilson (health protocols), and Christian Wood (ankle). … Houston used its 40th different starting lineup in 68 games. … Jae’Sean Tate was assessed a Flagrant Penalty 1 for hitting Gobert in the face in the third quarter. Jazz: Clarkson has made a 3 in 90 straight games. … Utah outscored Houston in the paint, 56-46. … The Jazz swept the season series with the Rockets, 3-0. … Ingles got a technical foul with 2:10 remaining and then left the game. UP NEXT Rockets: At Portland on Monday night. Jazz: At Golden State on Monday night. Matthew Coles, The Associated Press