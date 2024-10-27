Royce O’Neale sends the shot away

The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
Missouri's offense was wretched without QB Brady Cook.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Midshipmen fumbled three times in the first half.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
That's a brutal loss for the Vikings.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
It was Abdur-Rahim’s hope that he could “teach life through basketball” and help the players he coached avoid that pitfall.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Juan Soto will compete on baseball's biggest stage starting Friday.
A matchup between two star-laden, big-market franchises is "the perfect storm" for ticket demand, StubHub's Adam Budelli told Yahoo Sports.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman provide their complete World Series preview, including the major narratives, a breakdown of the position-by-position battles, their predictions for the series and a tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.