Royce O’Neale dials from long distance

Kansas City keeps finding weird ways to win this season. Friday was the weirdest of all.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears need to reevaluate everything after another bad season.
On a special Thanksgiving edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh joins the show to help share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
Daniel Jones requested his release from the Giants after losing his starting job to Tommy DeVito earlier this month.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
Minshew reportedly sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.