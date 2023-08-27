Royce Lewis' grand slam (7)
Royce Lewis smokes a grand slam to center field, cutting the Twins' deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the 6th inning
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
BARRIE, Ont. — Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week. Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. Skate Canada says Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple i
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are officially set, with 16 drivers seeking to claim the championship trophy and etch their name in racing history.
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 60th minute of Inter Miami's match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not participate in warmups and watched the first half from coach Tata Martino's bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin. Miami led 1-0 on a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez, among four Miami starters making MLS debuts. Se
ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland can't remember playing this well with every aspect of his game, and he can't think of a better time for it to all come together. One more round of that and he'll have $18 million to show for it, along with his name on the FedEx Cup trophy. Hovland delivered another sterling performance Saturday in the Tour Championship, a 4-under 66 that allowed him to pull away from an All-Star cast of contenders and build a six-shot lead going into the final round of the season at
TORONTO — Davis Schneider belted three hits, including a two-run homer and knocked in three runs in Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. The red-hot rookie infielder also scored three times to help the home side end a three-game slide before 41,924 at a closed-roof Rogers Centre. The 24-year-old Schneider smacked his fourth homer in 10 games with two out in the opening inning, doubled and scored in the fourth and knocked in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a hard-hit
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California will take on Curacao in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday after both teams worked their way into the title game from the elimination bracket. Here’s a look at both teams: HOW THEY GOT HERE Curacao didn’t have an easy path to the championship. Last year’s runner-up lost to Taiwan and then had to beat Mexico to get another shot at the Taiwanese. In the rematch Saturday, Curacao beat Taiwan 2-0 to win the international bracket and move t
Lorenzo Insigne reportedly got into it with Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield, prompting the Italian star to walk off the pitch.
Tom Brady, who retired this past offseason, was seen at the Dallas Cowboys-Las Vegas Raiders game on the sideline ahead of the game
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dazzling goal in the 89th minute of his Major League Soccer debut, helping Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night and end an 11-match league winless streak. Forty-eight years after Pelé joined the North American Soccer League's New York Cosmos in an effort to jumpstart soccer in the United States, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner entered in the 60th minute to huge cheers. Messi scored with the help of a pair of former Barcelona
"I may be broke before it's over, but I don't want to kill my deer."