Royals vs. White Sox Highlights
Jake Burger hit a bases-clearing double and Lucas Giolito threw six strong innings in the White Sox 5-1 win over the Royals
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
According to The Athletic, a power struggle emerged between Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan.
The Ohio Republican's latest message backfires on Twitter.
Reese and Dunne are the first college athletes to be featured in the coveted issue
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
The Blue Jays and Yankees delivered one of the most dramatic series of the young MLB season.
Hicks, a former first-round draft pick, came to the Yankees in 2015 via trade.
Will the Maple Leafs hire internally or look for a fresh voice?
TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies won't be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday. The move by the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs came less than 24 hours after the club was eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs in a three-game sweep by the Rochester Americans. Moore just finished his fourth season as Marlies' coach, while MacLean was in his role for the last eight years. Snowden, meanwhile, had b
The Kyle Dubas era is over in Toronto.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
An Ottawa fisherman is on the hook for a hefty fine after catching roughly 10 times the legal limit during a fly-in trip to a remote northern Ontario lake. The man pleaded guilty last month to possessing fish over the legal limit and possessing fish packed in a manner that could not easily be counted, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday. In June 2021, conservation officers were alerted to a group of anglers who'd been fishing on Whitewater Lake nort
The booing of Bryson DeChambeau was decidedly greater than that of Brooks Koepka, but both getting jeered came out of nowhere.
Lee Hodges waited 35 seconds to see this shot go in. Apparently that was too long.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame. Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to
Never has a golfer in a major been so caked in mud and never has a golfer in a major felt obliged to submerge himself into a creek to wash himself off.
Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer, Anthony Santander and Adam Frazier also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday night. Kyle Gibson (5-3) allowed one run in seven innings to snap a three-start losing streak as the Orioles won for the third time in four games. Gibson gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers seemed determined to keep playing. And playing. And playing. The teams opened their Eastern Conference final playoff series with Florida's 3-2 victory in four overtimes early Friday, with the game ranking as the sixth-longest game in NHL history. Matthew Tkachuk's goal came at the 19:47 mark of the fourth OT to end this one, which marked the 15th four-overtime game in NHL history and the longest game in franchise history for each
It is City’s seventh EPL triumph since 2012, and fifth in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola. But cheating allegations still loom over all the success.
Jennifer Esposito, Sami Gayle, and Tony Terraciano are all returning for the Blue Bloods season finale, but fans still aren't happy.