Royals vs. Twins Highlights
Trevor Larnach and the Twins defeat Maikel Garcia and the Royals, 6-5
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
Monday's loss to Alexander Zverev was only Nadal's fourth at the French Open.
Hall of Fame basketball legend and broadcaster Bill Walton has died at the age of 71.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Larson said during a rain delay that racing in the Indy 500 was the "priority."
What type of extension will Lawrence demand after an up-and-down first three NFL seasons?
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.
Clark returned after rolling her ankle in the first half, but remains in search of her first WNBA victory.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
Even after early morning arrest, Scottie Scheffler has himself near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship.