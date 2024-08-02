Royals vs. Tigers Highlights
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Royals defeat Colt Keith and the Tigers, 7-1
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Devin Hester made history when he was elected to the Hall of Fame.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Justin Herbert's injury news, Tristan Wirfs' new contract and share some teams and ideas that are making them sad heading into the 2024 season.
Kate Douglass, an understated star from the University of Virginia, touched in 2:19.24, setting an American record and clinching Team USA's fourth swimming gold of these Games.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
The U.S. will play Japan on Saturday.
Léon Marchand won the 200-meter butterfly with a come-from-behind final 50 to beat Hungarian star Kristof Milak.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.
Go to an Olympic basketball game in France, see NBA jerseys of all varieties.
At long last, after many delays and billions in cleanup, the Seine River is hosting swimmers once again.
In today's edition: Where Team USA athletes are from, the photo of the century, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, NBCU draws huge TV ratings, and more.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Djokovic handed his longtime rival a straight-set loss to eliminate Nadal from singles play at the Olympics.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.