Royals vs. Reds Highlights
Dairon Blanco and the Royals defeat Jeimer Candelario and the Reds, 13-1
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness on Saturday. The seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined.
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Actions speak louder than words with Andy Reid.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Analyst Fred Zinkie examines the biggest discrepancies between his 2024 fantasy football rankings and those of the rest of the Yahoo Fantasy team.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Here's a look back at the magic that was Paris 2024. Hope you enjoy!
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
The injury to Gibbs is reportedly to his hamstring. Second-round rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw also sustained an injury on Monday.
Which teams might be interested in adding a top pass rusher?