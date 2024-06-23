Royals vs. Rangers Highlights
Wyatt Langford and the Rangers defeat Michael Wacha and the Royals, 6-0
Wyatt Langford and the Rangers defeat Michael Wacha and the Royals, 6-0
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Canada said it was "deeply disturbed" by the language against the player, who was harassed after a hard tackle on Argentina star Lionel Messi.
In today's edition: Investigating MJ's 1988 DPOY award, MLB at Rickwood Field, Grand Slam Track, Jell-O shots, and more.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Conor McGregor posted his first public statement since withdrawing from UFC 303, but provided no specifics on the injury that forced him to cancel his match with Michael Chandler.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
In today's edition: Celtics and Panthers eye rare "double sweep," Rory McIlroy has history on his side, Euro 2024 preview, Wade Phillips gets his title shot, Big 12 seeks sponsor, and more.