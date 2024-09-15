Royals vs. Pirates Highlights
Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals on September 15, 2024
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Perez crashed with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Bronny James' debut Summer League jersey sold for $38,400 at an auction, while No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher's jersey fetched $3,360.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Kumar Rocker making his MLB debut on Thursday night, Aaron Judge losing ground in the AL MVP race, the Mets and Braves slugging it out for a postseason spot and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus unveils his first batch of draft rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season!
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
All 120 affiliated minor-league team helmets will also feature the Strauss logo.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sat out practice on Thursday with a foot injury. However, he is expected to play in the team's Week 2 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Norris is 62 points back of Verstappen and would be even closer if he didn't have to move over for Oscar Piastri in Hungary.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Curt Hogg discuss the Brewers' success in 2024, Jackson Chourio’s impressive rookie season, the Cubs being a disappointment so far and whether the Braves or Mets will make the postseason.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.