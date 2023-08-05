Royals vs. Phillies Highlights
Witt Jr.'s two-run homer leads the Royals to a win
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has suspended the chairwoman of the country’s athletics federation after viral footage of an untrained sprinter competing in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, August 1, circulated online.Footage released by FISU, who run the World University Games, shows the women’s 100 meter sprint.Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen lining up at the start of the race.Ali almost immediately falls behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera’s view. She can be seen completing the race long after her competitors, skipping across the finish line.The clip quickly gathered attention online, with some calling for the resignation of officials involved in the selection of Ali.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power.It also said that “Nasra Abukar Ali is not a runner”.Ali’s heat was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao with a time of 11.58 seconds. Ali finished some 10 seconds behind. Credit: FISU via Storyful
Baltimore took Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 pick in 2022, and the son of a seven-time All-Star is already on the fast-track to the majors.
Elon Musk picked up a dumbbell to do one bicep curl in a meeting room as colleagues looked on and laughed.
The Blue Jays may not have made the deadline splash many fans were hoping for, but the players they brought in could make the difference in a tight AL East playoff race.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
"Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" Mark Zuckerberg asked his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a WhatsApp exchange.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
BOSTON — Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list. Jackson's son JR was born prematurely in early July. His return to Toronto is timely as fellow reliever Trevor Richards was put on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Jackson (3-0) had a 0.53 earned-run average over 17 innings this season with 19 strikeouts. Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays' major-league roster and will be active fo
The new Blue Jackets head coach has some regrets about some of the things he did during his Leafs tenure.
CALGARY — The Commonwealth Games continue to be a tough sell domestically with a potential third Canadian bid dying by lack of provincial government enthusiasm. Alberta has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid involving Calgary and Edmonton. The province cited financial risk and an estimated price tag of up to $2.68 billion. That comes after Hamilton's pursuit of 2030 and a Victoria volunteer group's interest in 2026 also expired this year because of Ontario and B.C. governm
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Trevor Richards on the 15-day injured list with neck inflammation. The team also recalled fellow right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo. Francis will be available for today's matinee against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Richards (1-1) has been a reliable middle-innings option out of Toronto's bullpen this season. He has a 2.98 earned-run average with 83 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched. Francis (1-0) has a 2.30 ERA
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
Gorimbo had used his UFC earnings to send money home to Zimbabwe before Johnson surprised him with a new house in Miami
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start. Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger. Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani's next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn't ne
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer. A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday. In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history. Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first
Fans say the on-sale sneakers feel like "walking on clouds."