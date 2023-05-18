Royals vs. Padres Highlights

Yankees manager Aaron Boone declared that "nothing that went on last night was against the rules."
It would be inaccurate to call this season the Angels’ last dance with Shohei Ohtani, despite his impending free agency.
The Wrexham FC co-owner told Palmer to "come back out like a gentleman" when his wife greets the team
The Mets are struggling. Will a new call-up help them get back on track?
If Toronto is going to make profound changes this offseason, they'll be doing so against the wishes of a team that wants to stay — and win — together.
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson. “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time. Three pitches
Fred Zinkie makes the case for fantasy managers to deal for a handful of big names off to slow starts.
The amazing season Alek Manoah had in 2022 was rare, but his struggles out of the gate in 2023 are even more unusual.
Novak Djokovic accused Cameron Norrie of “not fair play” after the British No1 landed a direct hit on his body with an overhead smash during a fractious match in Rome.
Brandon Belt didn't make the best first impression on Blue Jays fans with his slow start, but now he's starting to round into form.
It appears unlikely the Maple Leafs will run it back next season without making major changes to either the playing staff or management. Head coach Sheldon Keefe seems the most likely target to lose his job in the aftermath of Toronto's second-round loss to the Panthers, whether for organizational optics or because his tactics and style proved unsuccessful in the playoffs.
"Anytime some trust is lost, then it makes the process much more difficult, and there was some trust lost," Kerr said.
The 20-year-old Dane came through 6-2 4-6 6-2 against the defending champion in a rain-hit encounter
There are currently five NBA head-coaching openings, with each job having its own particular strengths and weaknesses. Let’s break them all down.
Baseball is a game deeply rooted with cheating, but let’s be perfectly clear, Aaron Judge was not cheating, writes columnist Bob Nightengale.
EDMONTON — After taking a step back in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl say it's "Cup or bust" for the Oilers going forward. The Oilers made it to the Western Conference final in 2002 before being defeated by the eventual champion Colorado Avalanche. This year, Edmonton was knocked out in the second round, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights despite holding leads in all six games of the series. While the disappointment was clear as the Oilers
Now with PFL, Francis Ngannou admits the Jon Jones fight will always be the one that got away,
