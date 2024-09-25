Royals vs. Nationals Highlights
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals defeat Joey Gallo and the Nationals, 1-0
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Week 3 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 4. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 4 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."
The event scheduled to make its debut in January could potentially feature three top 10 teams.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and takeaways from Week 3 of NFL action.
Miller's rebuild was marred by injuries, but could net the franchise Paige Bueckers in April.
“I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye.”
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 defense rankings.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's second go-to player.
In today's edition: An NFL game unlike almost any other, Phillies clinch NL East, swimming 87 miles non-stop, Vince Carter joins exclusive club, and more.
The U.S. Team has won nine straight Presidents Cups entering this week's tournament in Quebec.
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables announced that freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start for the Sooners' Week 5 game at Auburn.
Monday was a microcosm of two teams — and two careers — going in opposite directions.
Perkins, a dominant defensive force with the Tigers, is in his third and potentially final year at LSU.
Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a convincing win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday night.
Rounding up Week 3 NFL news, injury updates and more.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
The Reds will miss the playoffs for the fifth time under David Bell's tenure this fall.
The Falcons had chances to knock off the Chiefs and couldn't do it.
Week 3's Sunday slate had upsets, comebacks and some downright confusing results. Pinch hitting in the host chair for Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski joins Andy Behrens to breakdown all the fantasy implications from Sunday's action. The two determine which games you should care the most about from a fantasy perspective, the games you should care about a little and the games that could have been an email: