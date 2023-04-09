Royals vs. Giants Highlights

The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
Sunday at the Masters may be day of great angst for golf's leaders. A man kicked off the PGA Tour for taking Saudi blood money may win a green jacket.
McIlroy is set to miss the Masters cut after a torrid round of 77 at Augusta
He’s the third player to withdraw from the tournament this year.
Brooks Koepka sat atop the leaderboard when play was called Friday. How did other LIV Golf players fare in the first two rounds of the Masters?
Play at the Masters has been suspended and the course has been evacuated
Florida and Ottawa combined for the most penalty minutes in an NHL game since 2016, and the Tkachuk brothers were, of course, right in the thick of it.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. Canada's Brad Gushue eliminated four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden with a 9-1 rout in a qualification game Saturday afternoon at TD Place. "That certainly went a little more lopsided than we anticipated today," Gushue said. "But we were making some more shots and I think they felt a little bit of urgency to push a little harder than they probably needed to. "It created some opportunities for us
The parent company of Bally Sports Kansas City, which filed for bankruptcy protection, missed payments to two Major League Baseball teams leading to the legal action.
There comes a point when Tiger Woods’ famous bloody-mindedness starts to look like flat-out masochism. The moment arrived precisely seven holes into his rain-lashed third round, when, swaddled against the elements in a body warmer, galoshes and a beanie, he turned over his tee-shot at the short 16th and watched the ball splash pitifully into the greenside lake. Pained, exhausted, he limped towards the drop zone, his Masters experience having long ceased to be a pleasure, and more some ritualisti
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid continues to enjoy a historic 2022-23 campaign.
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
Austin Meadows played in each of the Tigers' first six games to open the regular season.
The WWE has issued an apology after it used an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp in a WrestleMania 39 promo for wrestler Dominik Mysterio.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Montreal may have been one of the NHL's worst teams this season, but there's plenty to look forward to for a young squad brimming with talent.
UFC president Dana White discussed the recent purchase of the WWE by UFC parent company Endeavor and being merged into a newly formed entity containing both pay-per-view powerhouses. The UFC and WWE will operate under the umbrella of a newly formed publicly traded company that has yet to be named. The new company is expected to trade under the TKO ticker symbol on the stock market. “The immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this i
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants the Royals to give Travis Kelce a second chance to get it right.