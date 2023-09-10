Royals vs. Blue Jays Highlights

The Canadian Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who could be moving to Major League Baseball next season, pitched the 100th no-hitter in Japanese big league history on Saturday for the Orix Buffaloes against the Lotte Marines. Yamamoto struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter in the 4-0 victory, extending his scoreless streak to 42 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is 14-5 with a 1.26 ERA 145 strikeouts and 24 walks in 143 innings this season. It was the second no-hitter for the two