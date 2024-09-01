Royals vs. Astros Highlights
Yordan Alvarez and the Astros defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals, 7-2
Yordan Alvarez and the Astros defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals, 7-2
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
The first full day of college football action is behind us but opening weekend isn't over yet.
The Kansas City Royals added three bats off waivers that could help their postseason drive.
Jeremiyah Love scored the game-winner with 1:54 to go.
The Hokies nearly completed a comeback to ruin Vanderbilt's early lead, but the Commodores came back to win 34-27 in OT.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Pasquantino and reliever Lucas Erceg were both hurt on the same play Thursday vs. the Astros.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
WWE's first premium live event in Germany had a strong card that featured three championship matches and paid off two of the more enthralling storylines in WWE this year.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
Sherrone Moore will reportedly make his debut as Michigan's full-time head coach without a contract.
The US Open will remain on ESPN for the foreseeable future, at no small expense.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
The 2017 champion, Stephens lost an opening-round thriller that featured six breaks in the decisive third set.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."