Royals vs. Angels Highlights

The Canadiens' magical playoff run continued as Tyler Toffoli buried the overtime winner to cap Montreal's 4-0 brooming of the Jets.
Chris Paul shined in the fourth quarter to help the Suns to an early 1-0 series lead over Denver.
Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals.
Mathew Barzal scored a PP goal and assisted on another as the Islanders edged the Bruins to take a 3-2 series lead.
Williams got more first-place votes, but Thibodeau earned more total points in the voting process.
Rickie Fowler needs a strong finish on Tuesday morning to make the U.S. Open.
Dozens of fans pelted U.S. and Mexican soccer players with drinks late in Sunday night's match, but so far only one is facing punishment.
The Bucks know what’s at stake, that losing isn’t an acceptable outcome.
Daryl Morey tweeted last week that Stephen Curry should 'join' his brother, Seth.
Appling, a former Spartans standout, faces four felony counts including first-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother's cousin.
Luka Doncic won't rest after losing a tough Game 7 to the Clippers.
Julio Jones is now a member of the Tennessee Titans. What does that do for Tennessee's Super Bowl hopes?
Kawhi Leonard is the best player in the Western Conference, while Mike Budenholzer stubbornly refuses to adapt to the playoffs.
Masai Ujiri still undecided on future with Raptors, but what will the Raptors' future look like?
By every measure, the Vegas Golden Knights have been the better team in the West Division Final.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Nets continue their domination, the Suns burn it up in the desert, an expensive NBA tweet and a billionaire gets a sweet birthday gift
Baseball's culture wars have infiltrated the NCAA tournament.
While popular sentiment has the College Football Playoff expanding to an eight-team tournament, that isn't the focus of the sport's power brokers.
Nate Diaz tells Kevin Iole why he chose to face Leon Edwards, who is undefeated since 2015.