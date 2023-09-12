ROYALS SAY THEY WILL NOT BREAK LEASE AGREEMENT
The Blue Jays starting pitcher seemingly didn't take his second demotion of 2023 well and it's had ramifications for the player and team.
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías' locker has been removed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' clubhouse, and two murals featuring the World Series-winning pitcher have been covered up at Dodger Stadium ahead of the team's homestand this week. Urías is on indefinite administrative leave after he was arrested Sept. 3 on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The left-hander has been on the Dodgers' pitching staff since 2016. When asked Monday if the Dodgers' latest moves confirm the club
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title. The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him. Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-tim
The newest Blue Jays folk hero has grabbed fans' attention by hitting home runs, but his patience could give him staying power.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Buck Showalter expects little empathy from the rest of the major leagues for his team's sorry season. Expected to contend for a title with a record payroll of $355 million on opening day, the Mets entered the schedule's last three weeks with a 65-77 record, eliminated from the NL East race on Sept. 2. They were nine games back in the wild-card chase with 20 to play and six teams ahead of them for the final berth. “You’re looking for sympathy up here, people will step
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
For much of the season, the Blue Jays couldn't buy a hit with runners in scoring position — that has changed while their top rivals are now struggling with RISP.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-hander Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list. The 30-year-old relief pitcher was dealing with thoracic spine inflammation. Swanson's last outing came on Aug. 26, where he exited the game after pitching 1/3 of an inning and allowing one hit in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He will be active for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have taken
Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the top outfielders in the minors and has an unusual connection to the big league.
Sure, it's a football phrase, but one of that sport's most time-honored utterances can be applied to Major League Baseball's 12-team postseason era.
Jonah Heim hit his third career grand slam, Evan Carter launched his first major league homer and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-4 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series that could help decide the AL wild-card race. The Blue Jays entered one game ahead of Seattle for the second American League wild card. “Every game from here on out is important,” Heim said.
NEW YORK (AP) — David Stearns has agreed to become president of baseball operations for the underperforming New York Mets, according to several reports. The 38-year-old will serve under owner Steve Cohen and above general manager Billy Eppler, the reports said Tuesday. Stearns led the Milwaukee Brewers' baseball operations department from September of 2015 through the 2022 season before stepping down and moving into an advisory role. Stearns is a New York City native and a Harvard graduate who i
BOSTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, helping the New York Yankees hold on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday in a day-night doubleheader opener. DJ LeMahieu added an RBI double as New York earned just its second victory in 10 meetings with Boston this season and got back to .500 at 72-72. The Red Sox, just one game ahead of the Yankees at 73-71, have lost five of their last six as their
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh homered, Jake Cave hit an RBI triple and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Matt Olson’s 50th homer and salvaged a doubleheader split with a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. went deep for the Braves in a 10-8, 10-inning win in the opener. Harris also homered in the nightcap. Olson hit a three-run homer off the second deck in the third and added a solo shot for his MLB-best 50th in the sixth, both off Phillies
As a disappointing 2023 season comes to an end, the Mets made a big splash by hiring one of the best young executives in baseball.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up a new list of pickups to consider as the MLB season enters the stretch run.
DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list Monday and promoted top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs also activated reliever Michael Fulmer from the IL before the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. Outfielder Alexander Canario was optioned to Iowa, and left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment. The 28-year-old Alzolay has a forearm strain. The right-hander pitched a scoreless inning on Friday and Saturday aga
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single and Matt Olson drove in three as the Braves clinched a playoff berth in a 5-2 win over the Pirates
BOSTON (AP) — Triston Casas hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox averted a three-game sweep with a rain-delayed 7-3 victory over AL-best Baltimore on Sunday that halted the Orioles’ seven-game winning streak. Reese McGuire added an RBI triple and Rafael Devers a run-scoring single for the Red Sox, who stopped their four-game losing streak. Boston is six games behind Seattle for the last AL wild card, also trailing Texas by 5 1/2 games. Closing in on their first playoff berth since 2016 a