Royals at A's Highlights
Cole Ragans struck out 11 and the Royals got homers from Bobby Witt Jr. and Dairon Blanco in a 4-0 win over the A's
The shortstop, acquired at the MLB trade deadline as insurance for an injured Bo Bichette, struggled mightily during his three weeks in Toronto.
Soriano was fit during his 16-year MLB career, but now he's yoked.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
The Blue Jays made a major stylistic overhaul to their outfield in the offseason that hasn't always been popular, but it's bearing fruit now.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, faced with the team's worst season in more than 30 years, admitted “it's been a disaster” and promised a search to find out the cause. New York entered Wednesday with a nine-game losing streak and was on the verge of losing 10 in a row for the first time in 110 years. “It's definitely a shock," Cashman said before the Yankees played Washington. “We're embarrassed by it.” New York (60-65) had lost nine straight games for the first time since
Erik Compton allegedly threw his wife's phone in a pool and threw her against a wall, according to Miami-Dade police.
NEW YORK. (AP) — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players' association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined. Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week
The Oilers have locked up their last remaining RFA with training camp set to open in less than a month.
The 2023 Ryder Cup is nearly upon us as Europe and the USA get set to lock horns at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.
Logan Paul and Mike Perry (not Dillon Danis) went face to face after a chaotic press conference.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast. He's combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he's treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can't speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships. Because really, slow and steady is more Knigh
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Coming back to the Little League World Series after losing last year’s title game, Curacao doesn’t just want to be good for its size. The team from Willemstad’s Pabao Little League on the Caribbean island of about 150,000 people is aiming for bigger things, and with five players and its whole coaching staff back for a second straight year, it needs just two wins to return to the tournament championship undefeated. “Those guys that were here last year, I tell them t
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry saying he's the greatest point guard of all time.
Earlier in the tournament, India's Praggnanandhaa had defeated the world's second and third ranked players.
Marquan McCall is the third Matt Rhule-era holdover to be claimed off waivers this summer.
STATESVILLE, NC — This morning, GMS Racing officials announced it will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2023 race season. GMS Fabrication, a separate entity that has operated alongside the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race team, will also close its doors following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. “During the past nine years, […]
Canadian men's national team coach John Herdman is considered the frontrunner to become the next head coach of Toronto FC.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, putting Trey Lance's status with the 49ers in doubt less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him. Coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday that Darnold recently took control of the race to be Brock Purdy's backup and that he told the quarterbacks about the decision on Tuesday night. Lance didn't take part in practice on Wednesday and the 49ers a
The first-overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft has reportedly reached a new deal with the Rangers.
Shohei Ohtani left the mound in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning Wednesday because of arm fatigue, the Los Angeles Angels said. Ohtani had a 2-2 count on Cincinnati Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels' training staff came out to check on him following a 94 mph fastball. Ohtani headed off the mound after a brief discussion, having thrown just 26 pitches in the first game of a doubleheader.