Royals arrive at Windsor for Christmas service

They were joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Sophie and Edward, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Sophie and Edward attended the service with their daughter Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn.

Britain's royal family normally marks Christmas Day by walking from the queen's Sandringham estate in eastern England to a nearby church to attend the morning service.

The Queen, not present for the service, celebrated Christmas at Windsor instead of her usual choice of Sandringham, a palace source said on Monday (December 20), as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread rapidly.