Royal New Zealand Air Force Leaves Auckland to Asses Damage in Tonga

New Zealand’s air force set off from Auckland on Monday, January 17, to assess the damage caused by an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga on Saturday.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption triggered tsunami warnings for Australia, New Zealand, US, Japan and several South Pacific islands.

Footage released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows an Orion aircraft at Base Auckland on Monday morning, they said. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force via Storyful