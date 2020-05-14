Royal Navy Members Aboard Two Warships Clap for Health Care Workers

Royal Navy members at sea joined in on the weekly tribute to clap for workers in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), as seen in this footage from May 14.

This video shows personnel aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently undergoing training exercises in UK waters, and the frigate HMS Kent, which is carrying out cold weather training with US forces in the Arctic Circle.

Clapping for NHS workers has been a weekly tradition on Thursday nights in the UK since March 26 as the nation continues grappling with the coronavirus, with 233,151 cases and 33,614 deaths as of May 14. Credit: Royal Navy via Storyful