Royal Fans Greet King's Procession on The Mall

The royal carriage carrying King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, was greeted by supportive whistles and yells as the royal procession made its way down The Mall in London on Saturday, May 6.

Footage recorded by Patricia Dantas shows the procession on The Mall.

Royal fans from around the world were present to see the king, with some camping out along the route for a week, local media reported.

The king and queen consort were accompanied by a ceremonial procession to Westminster Abbey for the coronation service on Saturday.

Following the service, Camilla will be Queen, a title last held by Charles’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Patricia Dantas via Storyful