Rowley: Met Police to target top 100 predators in London

The Metropolitan Police is launching a new initiative to catch the 100 most dangerous individuals who prey on women in London. They will be analysing data from the 35,000 offenders reported each year for crimes against females. Sir Mark Rowley said that “if we go after them proactively and build a case against them and get them off the streets, that protects women and children in London. That’s an indicator of how we will become more innovative and more front footed as we reform how we police.".