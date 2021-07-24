Rowdy Tellez's RBI single

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Forward Matthew Coronato is the newest member of the Calgary Flames after the team picked him 13th overall in the NHL entry draft Friday. The five-foot-10, 183-pound right-winger was the No. 9-ranked North American skater after leading the USHL with 48 goals for the Chicago Steel last season. Coronato was named the league's forward of the year and has committed to playing for Harvard next season. With the draft is being held virtually for the second year in a row, Flames general manage