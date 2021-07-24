Rowdy Tellez's RBI single

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rowdy Tellez lines an RBI single to center field, Avisaíl García scores to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories