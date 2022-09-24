Rowdies honor past champions while looking toward the future

Ten years is a long time, but not if you're a member of the 2012 Tampa Rowdies. They earned the team's second league championship while playing in the NASL, and they were honored during a halftime ceremony during the current team's game versus the Birmingham Legion. Keith Savage played on that team, and he couldn't wait to go down memory lane with his former teammates. "What we’re remembering tonight is winning. But more than that, it’s being with your brothers and family you went to battle with," Savage said before the game. "Winning a championship just engrains you as friends for life." https://wfts.tv/3BIYgDh