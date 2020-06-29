Route 1 Near Boston Floods as Heavy Rainfall Hits Massachusetts

Route 1 at Norwood near Boston was flooded as more than 5 inches of rain fell in some areas of Massachusetts on June 28.

Severe storms brought hail and flash-flooding to many parts of the city and surrounds. Footage posted by Griffin Busa showed Route 1 through Norwood flooded. Norwood Hospital had to be evacuated on Sunday due to the heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flooding warning for several areas including Boston, Brookline, and Winthrop. Credit: Griffin Busa via Storyful