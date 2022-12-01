Can a rotating starting five work in the NBA?

On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Miles looks at how players would perceive being a matchup dependant starter. Listen to the full podcast on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

AMIT MANN: Can a rotating starting five work? I mean, we're talking about Juancho and Thad being in the lineup for-- the starting lineup for the foreseeable future. But like I said earlier, I mean, the Nick Nurse vision is, it's going to change a little bit depending on matchups.

Have you seen that before? I can't really recall a time where there was a team that was changing their starting lineup game by game, mixing in like four different players in two positions or something like that.

CJ MILES: I think the goal is to be that anyway. We talk about not having dropoffs when the bench comes in, when the-- so I don't see the goal-- like, that's a true sign of a really good team that trusts each other, a well-coached team that believes in what they're doing that we can do that. So if everybody's bought in to what we're doing, which is winning, it 1,000% can work.

If that's what everybody wants, wants to win and understands they're going to get their chances and they're going to play their opportunities, we can do whatever we want every night because we know that the greater goal is the win. And if they're looking at the game the same way, they'll look at the matchups and understand why it's being done.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: It's not a left-- a curveball. You understand why I want to match him up with him, and you can come off the bench and take care of-- and take advantage of this matchup.

AMIT MANN: Hmm.

CJ MILES: Or we want to put Fred in more pick-and-rolls this game because they start big, and they have a slow big, so we're going to run it this way. There's so many things that go into the game every night.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. That's going to be the case tonight. You've got JV as your starting five. Guess who's going to be going off tonight. I would think it's going to be Fred VanVleet because JV's going to be in drop--

CJ MILES: They're going to pick on him.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, exactly.

CJ MILES: We're going to test his feet and his hips. We're going to see if he's moving good tonight or not. I need to know.

AMIT MANN: We're going to find out.

CJ MILES: Yeah, I need to know. And if I'm Fred, that's what I'm thinking since I woke up this morning, especially because I know JV. So it's even more fun because I get to go at somebody I know.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. I'm taking the over on--

CJ MILES: Shout out to my man--

AMIT MANN: --Fred VanVleet's points tonight. Yeah, man, he's terrific. He's awesome.

CJ MILES: He's the greatest. I loved playing with JV.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. OK, do you think it's uncommon that you could have, potentially, nine to 10 players who are OK with maybe coming off the bench? Is that weird in the NBA?

CJ MILES: Yeah. I mean, we're talking about-- there's a-- there's a little-- you got to have a little bit of your ego to be even in this position, to be here, to get here. Like we said, it's a production-driven job.

So you want-- in your mind, you want to win, and you want to try to do all the things that the team-- but you have to keep yourself in mind to be able to have the most opportunities you can get.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: And being a starting shooting guard, small forward on a team rings way better than being the eighth guy off the-- you know what I mean? That's no offense to that guy or the other, but it's just fact.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: You know what I mean? And we also have in our minds that being a starter is going to present you with so many more opportunities, which is not always the case. I've had much less opportunities as a starter than I did coming off the bench.

But it's just being a starter is-- it's the it's the thing. It's the goal. It's the-- and that's the individual side of the game.

AMIT MANN: It's shiny. It's shiny.

CJ MILES: It is. It's the trophy.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: And there's nothing wrong with it if it's the right thing. But there's nothing wrong with being the sixth, seventh guy if it's the great thing.

- Siakam, the slam.

- CJ the big, good!

