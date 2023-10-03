Roswell Animal Services closes temporarily due to infections
Roswell Animal Services closes temporarily due to infections
Roswell Animal Services closes temporarily due to infections
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
Queen Camilla, 76, switched up her usual immaculate appearance to rock skinny jeans to the Braemar Literary Festival, where she reunited with her eldest son, Tom Parker-Bowles - photos
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump reportedly called in a massive McDonalds order to court on Monday, with TMZ capturing staffers in dark suits carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the New York courthouse where Trump is on trial. Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is well-documented, with the former president calling in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food restaurants—most of which was from McDonalds—to feed the Clemson University football team in 2019 when they
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, didn’t parse his words in a statement to CNN about his former boss—grilling the former president as he confirmed rumors about some of the nastiest things Trump ever muttered about U.S. veterans. Kelly’s remarks are the first on-the-record confirmation for a slew of comments by Trump that was revealed in a 2020 story by The Atlantic, which claimed Trump called veterans “suckers” and “losers,” but attributed knowledge of the i
Kosovo's top diplomat said the Serbian moves looked a lot like what Moscow's forces were doing before full-scale war broke out.
The rock icon said he "didn't want to start complaining," but called one musical style "rubbish" in an interview with The Telegraph.
"It’s all Gucci," the reality star captioned the sultry social media post
The Supreme Court's real battles these days are among the conservatives, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is playing an increasingly critical role.
Rep. Victoria Spartz said in February 2023 that she wouldn't run for reelection. Now, she's threatening to leave office sooner than expected.
Xander Schauffele risked being thrown off the USA Ryder Cup team for refusing to sign a participation contract which would have allowed fly-on-the-wall Netflix docu-series Full Swing access to the Team USA locker room.
“We want him out,” an unnamed House Republican said, according to CNN.
“Health is not a body size. Health is not the number you see on the scale,” the Food Network star said
“I believe that conservative and Republican people are better-looking people,” said Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn.
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
The tiny island of Redonda was devastated by black rats and feral goats. In just a few years, the island's diverse ecosystem has started to return.
Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans at the weekend with a major social media shake-up. Keep scrolling to read more...
The ABC host cut off the South Carolina congresswoman after she claimed abortions are happening at nine months The post ‘The View’ Becomes Nearly Unintelligible When Whoopi Gets in Heated Abortion Rights Argument With Nancy Mace appeared first on TheWrap.
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
Sober October: Writer Jennifer Barton stopped drinking alcohol three months ago. Here’s what she’s learned so far…