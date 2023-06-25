Rostov Residents Gather as Wagner Troops Leave City

People gathered in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, June 24, as Wagner troops withdrew from the city after chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he would halt their charge toward Moscow.

Prigozhin released an audio statement on Telegram saying that they would be “turning back" to avoid bloodshed.

The decision to halt further movement across Russia by the Wagner group was reportedly brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in return for guarantees for their safety, RIA Novosti said.

Criminal charges against Prighozhin would be dropped as he would be allowed to leave Russia for Belarus, state media reported citing the Kremlin. Credit: Zvezda News via Storyful