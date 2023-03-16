Rostov Governor Says FSB Building Fire Caused by Short-Circuiting Electrics

At least one person has been hospitalized following a large fire at an FSB border service warehouse in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on March 16, the regional governor said.

Vasily Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel that the fire was first reported at 12:05 pm on Thursday. The fire, he said, was caused by the short-circuiting of electrical wires inside the building.

At least 14 units of equipment and 63 EMERCOM personnel attended the fire, which spread to an area of 800 square meters, according to Golubev.

One person was in a “moderately serious condition,” he said. Nearby residents were evacuated, and work was ongoing at the scene. Credit: Zvezda via Storyful