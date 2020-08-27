Rosie O'Donnell talks Ellen DeGeneres: 'I have compassion'

Take it from Rosie O’Donnell, who hosted her own popular daytime talk show from 1996 to 2002, a job like that shows a person’s true colors. As she puts it, “You can’t fake your essence. That’s why I have compassion for Ellen [DeGeneres], right?” O’Donnell said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast. “I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.”