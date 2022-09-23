Roseville wrestling coach pleads not guilty to sexual assault with minors charges
An Olympian and youth wrestling coach in Roseville was in court by video for the first time on Thursday to respond to multiple charges, including sexual acts with minors. Quincy Clark, 50, was arrested on Tuesday and was charged on Thursday with 10 counts of sexual acts with minors, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. He pleaded not guilty in court. The prosecutor read impact statements from two victims who said they were touched inappropriately.