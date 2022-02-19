Roseville school district at-risk of losing liability insurance over defying state mask mandate
The Roseville Joint Unified High School District is at risk of losing liability insurance over its decision to defy state-mandated mask regulations. When Gov. Gavin Newsom made the decision to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate for most situations, he said that schoolchildren were still required to wear face coverings, citing low vaccination rates with younger children. As of right now, there is no date for when schools' mask mandates would be lifted. Going against that guidance for K-12 schools, Roseville Unified announced it would no longer require face coverings indoors.