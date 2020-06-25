Roseanne Barr says Donald Trump is 'the first woman president of the United States'

America has finally elected its first female president, at least according to Roseanne Barr. In a bizarre one-minute video making the rounds on social media Thursday, the comedian and disgraced television star announced her intent to “just throw out one idea,” adding commentary about her fraught relationship with the public before ultimately proclaiming, “Hear me when I say this: Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad