Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Mental Health Advocate, Dead at 96

The Telegraph
Collagen is one of the most common proteins that exists in our bodies. It provides a framework for almost everything, including healthy skin, hair, nails, bones, muscles, even teeth and eyes. As we age, our collagen level declines, falling at roughly 1.5 per cent a year for both men and women (although when women hit menopause their collagen levels fall more steeply). Declining collagen levels can mean everything from thinning hair and more wrinkled skin, to brittle nails and slower muscle recov