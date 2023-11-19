Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Mental Health Advocate, Dead at 96

CBC

At least 43 people in the U.S. and 19 in Canada have been infected with an outbreak strain of salmonella linked to cantaloupes, officials say.The Canadian Food Inspection Agency warns people not to eat three recalled brands of cantaloupe: Malichita, Save on Foods and Urban Fare.The recall applies to whole cantaloupes, as well as pre-cut chunks, fruit salads and platters containing the fruit.So far, there have been eight confirmed or probable cases of the same strain of salmonella linked to Malic