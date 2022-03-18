Roosters Have Very Vocal Reaction to Sighting of 'Bald Eagle'

Footage captured by an Arizona man who keeps pet roosters shows four of the birds having a very vocal reaction to what he said was their “first bald eagle sighting”.

Michael Franklin, of Snowflake, a town in Navajo County, Arizona, shared the footage to Facebook on March 11.

“The sound they make is used to warn their flock when an aerial predator is spotted,” Franklin told Storyful. “These roosters have no hens living with them, but still warn each other and their keepers when they spot a threat.”

He added that the birds in the video are brothers, and “were hand raised from hatching and have had human interaction and affection daily.”

“As a result, they are extremely trusting and bonded to their keepers,” he said. Credit: Roovolution via Storyful

