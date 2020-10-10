Rooster Unruffled by Powerful Hurricane Delta's Landfall in Youngsville, Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made US landfall near Youngsville, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, with a rooster “standing strong” amid the flooding and powerful storm.

Video of the bird shows it standing in a flooded field while strong winds and rain blow through. “My boy, Marty Robins, the rooster,” an onlooker says, “he’s standing strong in Hurricane Delta. Standing out there in the wind and the rain. Get em, Marty Robins.”

The National Hurricane Center reported: “Hurricane #Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana, at 6:00 PM CDT as a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge continue over portions of southern Louisiana.”

According to reports, many residents along Delta’s path were still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which hit the state roughly six weeks ago.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards had issued a State of Emergency on October 7 in anticipation of landfall. Credit: @slickwillie_cajunoutdoors via Storyful