A rooster was filmed riding on top of a robotic vacuum cleaner in Morro Bay, California.

Video recorded by Jennifer Guelker shows Stanley the rooster perched on top of the moving machine, bringing a chorus of laughter from those off camera.

Guelker shared the video to the Facebook group Back Yard Chickens and described Stanley as “special rooster” who “likes to hangout with everyone”. Credit: Jennifer Guelker via Storyful